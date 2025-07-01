Lost Your Income Tax Login Password? File ITR Easily with Net Banking

The season to file taxes is here and taxpayers have started filing their returns for the financial year 2024-25 or the assessment year 2025-26. The Income Tax Department has also extended the deadline for filing Income Tax return (ITR) to September 15, 2025, which was July 31, 2025, originally.

Typically, the IT Department releases ITR forms early, and the ITR filing starts on April 1, 2025. The release of the forms was delayed as they were notified by the end of April.

But if you have forgotten your e-filing portal credentials, can you still file ITR? The answer is yes, as it is very simple to file ITR using net banking.

File ITR Using Net Banking

Most banks give taxpayers an option to file income tax returns using their website by logging into net banking. For example, ICICI Bank has a page with details on how to file ITR with net banking.

So if you have forgotten your e-filing portal password, you can log in to your bank's net banking and access it from there.

On ICICI Bank's page you can file ITR in the following simple steps:

Step 1: Log in to internet banking with your ID and password

Step 2: Go to payments and transfers

Step 3: Go to manage your taxes

Step 4: Select Income Tax e-Filing