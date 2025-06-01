LPG Price June 2025: Commercial Cylinder Rates Slashed – Updated City-Wise Prices for Delhi, June 2025: Commercial Cylinder Rates Slashed – Updated City-Wise Prices for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Oil marketing companies have slashed the price of 19 kg LPG gas cylinder by Rs 24, which is effective form June 1, 2025. After the cut, the new retail price in Delhi will be Rs 1,723.50, marking the third straight monthly reduction.

Fresh rates for major cities-

Kolkata: Rs 1,826

Mumbai: Rs 1,674.5

Chennai: Rs 1,881

LPG price trends

Oil marketing companies frequently update LPG prices as per to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and various other factors. The new LPG prices are marginally lowe than earlier prices. In May 2025, a 19 kg LPG cyclinder cost Rs 17,47.5 in Delhi Rs 1,699 in Mumbai, Rs 1851.5 in Kolkata and Rs 1,906 in Chennai.

In April 2025, an LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1,762 in Delhi, Rs 1713.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,921.5 in Chennai, and Rs 1,868.5 in Kolkata

In March 2025, a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder cost Rs 1,803 in Delhi, Rs 1,755.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,913 in Kolkata and Rs 1,965 in Chennai.

LPG prices were previously hiked in December 2024 when the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 62.

Impact of LPG price revisions

Frequent price adjustments are anticipated to affect commercial entities and small businesses that depend significantly on LPG for their operations.

LPG prices differ by state due to variations in local taxes and transportation expenses. the revised prices from June onwards is expected to impact individuals and businesses across the country.