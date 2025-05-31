LPG Price Cut: Commercial Cylinders Now Cheaper By Rs 24

New Delhi: In a move expected to bring relief to businesses across the country, oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 24, effective June 1. The price cut is a welcome move for businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for their operations.

The revised retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1723.50. The reduction in price is expected to benefit a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and small-scale industries that use commercial LPG cylinders for cooking, heating, and other purposes. The price cut will likely have a positive impact on the bottom line of these businesses, allowing them to allocate more resources to other areas of their operations.

The analysts suggested that the reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices is a big step towards supporting businesses and promoting economic growth. The government's efforts to reduce the prices of commercial LPG cylinders are a welcome move, and it is expected that the price cut will have a positive impact on the overall economy. The lower prices will lead to increased demand for commercial LPG cylinders, which will, in turn, boost the sales of oil marketing companies.

Notably, the development is particularly important for small businesses that operate on thin margins. The cost of commercial LPG cylinders is a big expense for these businesses, and the reduction in prices will help them reduce their costs and improve their profitability. With lower operational costs, businesses will be able to offer their products and services at more competitive prices, which will ultimately benefit the consumers.