LPG Price On April 14: Check Latest Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Amid the rising uncertainty triggered by mixed global cues from US introducing a naval blockade of Iranian ports to Trump's claim that the West Asian nation wants to hold talks, the energy crisis continue to deepen.

India, which is heavily dependent on imports to cater to its energy requirements has seen cases of panic booking LPG, and long queues at petrol pumps ever since the war broke out.

While the South Asian nation has managed to reduce the impact of the US-Iran war by diversifying its sourcing, LPG availability has been impacted. This led the centre to prioritise the vital cooking gas supply to domestic households over supplies to commercial entities such as food joints and hotels.

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Commercial Cylinder Rate Hike

While the rates of domestic LPG prices have been revised once, commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 60 in March and no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

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Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on 1 April.

The recent changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, which include the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP).

These companies are tasked with periodically adjusting the rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and LPG cylinders based on price movements in global energy markets.

On the other hand, international oil prices have rallied as much as 50% since the conflict began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries like India.

LPG Rates Today In Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai & Other Key Cities