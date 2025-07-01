LPG Prices Drop: Commercial Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper from July 1 - Check City-Wise Rates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 58.50, effective July 1, providing marginal relief to commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services.

According to Indian Oil Corporation’s updated rates, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,665, down from Rs 1,723.50 in June.



This marks the second consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices. In June, rates were slashed by Rs 24 per cylinder, while in April, the price stood at Rs 1,762. February witnessed a nominal Rs 7 drop, which was partially offset by a Rs 6 increase in March.

Metro-Wise Price Breakup

As per Indian Oil’s official website, here’s how the new prices stand across major cities:

Delhi: Rs 1,665 (down Rs 58.50)

Kolkata: Rs 1,769 (down Rs 57)

Mumbai: Rs 1,795.10

Chennai: Rs 1,790.10

Prices vary slightly due to local taxes and transportation costs. Still, the reduction is expected to help commercial kitchens, eateries, and small businesses that heavily rely on LPG for daily operations.



No Change in Domestic LPG Prices

OMCs have kept domestic LPG prices steady. A 14.2-kg domestic cooking gas cylinder will continue to cost:

Delhi: Rs 853

Kolkata: Rs 879

Mumbai: Rs 852.50

Chennai: Rs 868.50

Domestic LPG prices have largely remained unchanged in recent months, even as commercial LPG rates fluctuated. This is due in part to subsidies and government policy decisions aimed at shielding households from frequent price volatility.



Commercial Use Accounts for 10% of LPG Consumption

While household cooking accounts for nearly 90% of India’s LPG consumption, commercial, industrial, and automotive segments make up the remaining 10%. Any shift in commercial LPG pricing directly impacts food service businesses and the hospitality industry, especially in urban centres.

