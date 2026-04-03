LPG Supply Stable: IndianOil Crackdown on Black Marketing Amid West Asia Conflict Rumors

Domestic LPG supply across India remains stable and adequate despite ongoing geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets, IndianOil said on Friday.



The company stated that LPG continues to be accorded the highest priority, with uninterrupted supplies being maintained to households nationwide.



IndianOil is currently delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily, a figure consistent with normal supply levels prior to recent geopolitical tensions, the release said.



The corporation has also encouraged customers to use digital platforms such as SMS and IVRS for booking refills, noting that nearly 87 per cent of bookings are now made through digital modes. Deliveries are being carried out using Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC OTP) to ensure that cylinders reach the intended customers.

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IndianOil said it is actively addressing customer concerns raised on social media and has urged Indane customers to reach out via its official support channels for prompt assistance.



The company acknowledged reports of malpractices by certain LPG distributors, including black marketing and hoarding. In response, it has deployed multiple cross-functional teams to conduct surprise inspections. So far, more than 7,500 inspections have been carried out, with action taken against 141 distributors, including the suspension of five.

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IndianOil added that it is working closely with other oil marketing companies and state governments to curb such practices. Approximately 68,000 raids have been conducted so far, leading to 855 FIRs and the seizure of over 48,000 cylinders.



Reassuring customers, IndianOil said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and advised against panic booking or stockpiling. Consumers were also urged not to believe rumours and to rely only on official sources of information.