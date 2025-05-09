L&T Dividend FY2025: Engineering and Infra major declares Rs 34 Final Dividend Per Share

Engineering and infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has declared a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The announcement, made following a board meeting on May 8, comes on the heels of the company’s robust fourth-quarter results.

L&T Dividend FY25

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (previous year final dividend: Rs 28 per share). The company will arrange to pay the proposed final dividend after the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” L&T stated in its filing to the BSE.

L&T Record Date FY25

The Rs 34 payout reflects a notable 21% increase from the Rs 28 per share dividend declared in the previous year, signalling the company's confidence in its performance and future outlook. L&T’s board has set June 3, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend, which will be subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

The company has also fixed Tuesday, June 10, 2025, as the cut-off date for determining the members eligible for e-voting on the businesses to be transacted as per the AGM notice.

L&T Q4 Results FY2025

The conglomerate reported healthy growth in both order inflows and revenue, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s infrastructure growth story. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,497 crore, up 25% from Rs 4,396 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 74,392 crore. Operating performance also remained strong, with EBITDA increasing 13% to Rs 8,203 crore and an operating margin of 11%, indicating effective execution and cost control.

Order inflows during the January–March quarter stood at Rs 89,613 crore, a 24% increase year-on-year. Notably, international business accounted for 70% of the total inflows, underscoring L&T’s expanding global footprint. Its annual order inflow reached a record Rs 3.56 lakh crore, driven largely by strong international demand.