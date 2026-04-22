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L&T Energy GreenTech to Supply 300,000 Tonnes of Green Ammonia Annually to Japan’s ITOCHU Corp

L&T Energy GreenTech signed a long-term agreement with Japan’s ITOCHU Corp on Wednesday to supply 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually from its proposed Kandla, Gujarat facility. The deal positions India as a key export hub for maritime decarbonization, targeting bunkering markets like Singapore

Thomson Reuters
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L&T Subsidiary Signs Major Green Ammonia Supply Deal
L&T Subsidiary Signs Major Green Ammonia Supply Deal | Image: Reuters

Indian infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro said on Wednesday that its green energy unit has signed an agreement with Japanese trading firm ITOCHU Corp for the long-term supply of 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum.

Here are some details:

* L&T Energy GreenTech will supply green ammonia, a key fuel option to decarbonise the shipping sector, from its proposed production facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

* ITOCHU aims to develop a global green ammonia supply ecosystem across crucial maritime trade routes, including Singapore.

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* Indian companies are increasingly winning orders to supply green ammonia to countries including South Korea and Japan.

* India aims to produce about 5 million tons of green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia, by 2030 through state subsidies. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in New Delhi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

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Shourya Jha
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