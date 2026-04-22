L&T Energy GreenTech to Supply 300,000 Tonnes of Green Ammonia Annually to Japan’s ITOCHU Corp

Indian infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro said on Wednesday that its green energy unit has signed an agreement with Japanese trading firm ITOCHU Corp for the long-term supply of 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum.

Here are some details:

* L&T Energy GreenTech will supply green ammonia, a key fuel option to decarbonise the shipping sector, from its proposed production facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

* ITOCHU aims to develop a global green ammonia supply ecosystem across crucial maritime trade routes, including Singapore.

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* Indian companies are increasingly winning orders to supply green ammonia to countries including South Korea and Japan.

* India aims to produce about 5 million tons of green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia, by 2030 through state subsidies. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in New Delhi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)