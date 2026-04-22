Nestle India Share Price Surges Over 3%, Nifty FMCG Rallies 1%

Nestle India Share Price: The shares of Nestle India surged as much as 3.28% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,425.20 apiece on Wednesday, April 22 after the FMCG firm posted a solid Q4FY26 result.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG index rallied 1% to trade at 51,299.45 level.

Nestle India Q4FY26 Result

The Gurgaon headquartered FMCG major posted a 23% YoY revenue growth in Q4FY26 to Rs 64.4 billion, reflecting a clear step-up versus recent quarters. Volumes are implied to have grown in the “high teens (~18% YoY), indicating that the recovery is driven by underlying demand rather than pricing”.

"Growth was led by Prepared Dishes and Confectionery, with continued traction in Beverages and Pet Food, supported by improved affordability, wider distribution and seasonal activations," according to a brokerage note.

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"Channel-wise, GT remained the key growth driver, particularly in rural markets, reflecting deeper reach and better on-ground execution. Digital channels continued to scale, with QC contributing incrementally, while OOH sustained double-digit growth. Volume improvement appears to be driven by demand recovery and distribution gains, rather than price-pack interventions," according to ICICI Securities.

The brokerage house remained optimistic on Nestle's earnings growth trajectory supported by "better growth momentum in discretionary categories (like chocolates) vs. staples, GST-led affordability driving volume growth and execution-led growth under Manish Tiwary. "

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Valuation and risks

ICICI Securities noted, "We raise our earnings estimate by 8.7%/6.9% for FY27/28E, modelling revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT CAGRs of 13%/ 14%/14% over FY26–28E. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based revised target price of INR 1,650 (INR 1,550 previously)."

Upside risk: Faster-than-anticipated recovery in demand environment.

Downside risk: Higher-than-expected inflation in key raw material prices.

Structural Tailwinds Remain; Execution-Led Growth Sustains

While GST-led affordability and distribution expansion continue to support demand, the key shift this quarter is the improving translation of volumes into profitability. Input cost such as milk and edible oils remains elevated, but the ongoing reinvestment phase is now beginning to reflect into operating leverage. The quarter highlights a stronger linkage between growth and margins, reinforcing that the current recovery is increasingly execution driven, with leverage starting to follow scale.