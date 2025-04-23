LTIMindtree Final Dividend 2025: Declares Rs 45 Final Dividend as Q4 Net Profit Rises - Check Payment & Record Date

LTIMindtree Dividend 2025: LTIMindtree, an Indian IT services major, held its board meeting today and declared a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share along with Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

The Board of Directors have approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2025.

LTIMindtree: Dividend Announcement

Considering its financial performance, the Board of Directors of LTIMindtree has proposed a final dividend of Rs 45 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the financial year. The same is awaiting shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).



LTIMindtree: Record Date

LTIMindtree has also declared the record date along with a dividend of Rs 45 for the year ending on 31 March 2025. The record date as well as the date of the AGM will be intimated in due course.



LTIMindtree: Payment Date

LTIMindtree also informed about the payout date along with the record date.

Subject to approval of members, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

LTIMindtree: Q4 Results

LTIMindtree saw a 2.6% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹1,128.5 crore. Sequentially, this represents a 3.9% rise from Rs 1,086.7 crore in Q3. The company's revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was at Rs 9,771.7 crore, which represents a 1.1% sequential growth and a 9.9% rise year-on-year.



For the whole fiscal year FY25, LTIMindtree's consolidated revenue increased by 7% to Rs 38,008 crore. The net profit for the year increased modestly by 0.4% year-on-year at Rs 4,602 crore. The company recorded a 5% constant currency revenue growth and an EBIT margin of 14.5% for the year.

