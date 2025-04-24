LTIMindTree Faces Q4 Revenue Dip Amid Operational Challenges, Emkay Revises Share Target Price

Emkay has adjusted its outlook on LTIMindTree (LTIM) following the company's Q4 earnings report, highlighting a decline in revenue and operational hurdles. Despite these challenges, the firm maintains an 'ADD' rating with a revised target price.



Operational Performance and Financial Metrics

In Q4, LTIMindTree reported a 0.7% QoQ decrease in revenue to USD1.13 billion, falling short of Emkay's expectations of 0.2% growth. The flat EBITM of 13.8% also missed estimates of 14.3%. Factors contributing to this decline included delayed deal closures, particularly impacting Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) verticals, and reduced discretionary spending across key markets.



Key Insights and Strategic Initiatives

LTIMindTree outlined strategic initiatives for FY26 aimed at bolstering revenue growth and improving margins. These include streamlining service offerings, enhancing sales models in AI-driven sectors, and implementing cost-reduction programs. Despite challenges, the management remains optimistic about Q1 performance, citing robust deal pipelines and initiatives to enhance operational agility.



Read More

HDFC Bank Share Price: Brokerages Turn Bullish As Q4 FY25 Net Profit Rises 6.6% – Check Target





Sector and Regional Performance

Across sectors, BFSI and Manufacturing showed resilience with modest growth, while Consumer, Media, and Technology (CMT) sectors faced declines. Geographically, North America and Europe experienced revenue decreases in USD terms, contrasting with growth in Rest of World (RoW) markets.



Employee Metrics and Dividend Announcement

LTIMindTree reported a 2.9% QoQ reduction in headcount to 84,307 employees, highlighting strategic adjustments amidst evolving market conditions. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 45 per share, underscoring its commitment to shareholders despite operational challenges.



Analyst Perspective and Rating

Emkay's analysis acknowledges LTIMindTree's resilient deal intake in key sectors but cites concerns over operational performance and cash conversion rates. The firm has revised down its target price by approximately 7% to Rs4,800, reflecting adjusted earnings expectations for FY26.





In conclusion, while LTIMindTree faces short-term challenges, its strategic initiatives and optimistic outlook for FY26 position it to navigate uncertainties and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the tech and digital transformation landscape.