Lufthansa Trims Summer Schedule, Rebalances Network As Fuel Costs Surge Amid West Asia Crisis

Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa Group has announced a calibrated optimisation of its summer flight schedule across its six major hubs, citing a volatile operating environment marked by surging fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, according to an official company release.



The airline said capacity will be marginally reduced, by less than one percent in available seat kilometres, through the cancellation of unprofitable routes, particularly at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs, while selectively expanding services in Zurich, Vienna and Brussels as part of a network rebalancing strategy.



The move comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has significantly inflated jet fuel costs for global carriers.

Disruptions linked to the conflict, including constraints around key supply routes, have pushed Brent crude above $100 per barrel and driven jet fuel prices sharply higher, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess capacity and pricing strategies.

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Fuel accounts for up to one-third of airline operating expenses, making carriers particularly vulnerable to oil price volatility.



The airline, in its statement, emphasised that the optimisation exercise is aimed at maintaining efficiency amid "short-term changes and market fluctuations," with flexibility to cancel routes or redeploy aircraft depending on demand patterns and cost dynamics.

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