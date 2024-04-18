Advertisement

New Delhi: Luminous Power Technologies, a leading energy solutions company, has partnered with Republic Media and announced a strategic Election Studio Branding across the network. This partnership marks a significant milestone as the country prepares for the General Election 2024.

Republic Media Network, recognised as India’s fastest-growing media network, commands vast reach and influence nationwide, annually reaching an astounding 62 crore people. With its commitment to unbiased journalism and comprehensive coverage, Republic Media Network has emerged as a trusted source of news and analysis for millions of individuals.

With over 35 years of expertise, Luminous has created innovative and technology-driven products, establishing itself as one of India’s most trusted and reliable brands. A pioneer in providing renewable energy solutions, the company is on a mission to deliver transformative solutions and aims to guide its consumers through every facet of their solar journey and is set to bring a unique touch to the upcoming General Election. With India’s real celebration being the electoral process itself, Luminous aims to infuse this spirit into every household, emphasizing the importance of participation and engagement in shaping the nation’s future.

Arnab Goswami, Founder and Chairman of Republic Media Network “We are delighted to welcome Luminous as our power partner for Election headquarters studio branding. Republic Media Network has always strived to offer viewers insightful and impactful coverage, and this collaboration further enhances our commitment to delivering excellence. Together with Luminous, we aim to create an immersive experience for our audience, fostering dialogue and engagement around this crucial event. This strategic partnership is just the beginning of some spectacular innovations to be created across our platforms. “

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation & Marketing Officer, at Luminous Power Technologies said, “The partnership between Luminous and Republic for a Strategic Election headquarters studio branding will seamlessly integrate the brand and election news updates, creating the next big thing in brand-media collaborations. With this first-ever Studio, we are excited to bring viewers a top-notch experience and redefine how the world sees brand partnerships. It is a unique integration of technology, brand, and media to bring uninterrupted election news this season, creating an immersive experience for the consumers. This partnership takes forward our like-minded ideologies of being end-to-end players and paves the way for an array of opportunities for both of us.”

Through this collaboration, Luminous will be prominently featured in Republic Media Network’s Election Studio Branding, offering viewers an immersive experience that blends informative content with Luminous’s commitment to reliability and empowerment. By aligning with Republic Media Network, Luminous seeks to amplify its message of fostering joy and security in every Indian home, resonating with the essence of the electoral process.