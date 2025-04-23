Q4 Results Today: LTIMindtree, Bajaj HFL, Rallis, Tata Consumer Products Among 28 Firms Set To Report Q4 Earnings Today

A total of 28 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today. | Image: Freepik

Q4 Results 2025 Today: A total of 28 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today, spanning sectors such as finance, IT, chemicals, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

Investors and analysts closely watch these announcements, as they offer key insights into sectoral trends, corporate performance, and future outlooks.

Here's a list of the companies to keep an eye on:

360 One Wam – Eyes on performance as the financial services firm reports Q4 earnings.

Ansal Industrial Infrastructure – Industrial player to reveal its latest operational numbers.

Astec LifeSciences – Investors await results from this agrochemical company.

Bajaj Housing Finance – Bajaj Group’s housing finance arm to announce Q4 results.

Can Fin Homes – Housing finance company to unveil quarterly earnings.

Dalmia Bharat – Cement major to disclose Q4 performance.

DEN Networks – Cable and broadband provider set to share its financials.

Eimco Elecon (India) – Engineering firm to post its Q4 numbers.

Filatex India – Synthetic yarn manufacturer to report its results.

Gravity (India) – Textile and apparel company to declare earnings.

Gujarat Hotels – Hospitality player to announce Q4 figures.

Indian Infotech and Software – Updates expected from this IT and finance firm.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services – Financial services firm to report quarterly numbers.

International Travel House – Travel and logistics company to release Q4 results.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers – Agrochemical firm to unveil quarterly performance.

LTIMindtree – IT giant to share its Q4 earnings.

Maharashtra Scooters – Auto sector player to announce financials.

Mittal Global (MGEL) – Textile and lifestyle company to report quarterly performance.

Rallis India – Agrochemical firm to release earnings report.

Refex Industries – Energy and refrigerant solutions firm to announce results.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) – To unveil quarterly numbers.

Syngene International – Biotech services firm to report Q4 performance.

Tata Consumer Products – FMCG major to share quarterly earnings.

Thyrocare Technologies – Diagnostic services company to announce results.

TIPS Industries – Music and entertainment company to report Q4 performance.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – Private sector bank to declare results.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) – Telecom services firm to release financials.