Made In India, Made For World: Zoho’s Vembu Says ‘All Data’ Stored In India | Top Points

Zoho Corp’s founder and Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu, on September 30 addressed concerns over data storage and app development. His clarification comes amid a sharp surge in downloads of Zoho’s homegrown messaging app, Arattai.



“There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct,” Vembu said.

1. Development and Global Presence

“All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global income,” Vembu noted. He added that Zoho has offices in over 80 countries, including a strong presence in the US, which remains one of its largest markets.

2. Indian Customer Data Stored Locally

Vembu emphasized that Indian customer data is hosted in India, specifically in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, with plans to add Odisha soon. He said Zoho operates 18 global data centers, each hosting data for its respective country or region, underlining the company’s commitment to hosting each country’s data in its own jurisdiction.

3. Zoho Uses Its Own Infrastructure

“All our services run on hardware we own and software frameworks we developed, on top of open source like Linux OS and Postgres database,” Vembu clarified. He stressed that Zoho does not host its products on AWS or Azure, and that Arattai specifically is not stored on any major cloud platform. Regional switching nodes may use these services, but customer data remains in India.

4. App Store Details Explained

Addressing queries about the US address listed on Zoho’s App Store and Play Store developer accounts, Vembu explained it was registered by an employee in the early days of these stores for testing and was never updated.