Maharashtra Scooters Dividend 2025: Rs 60 Cash Payout By Bajaj Group's Firm - Check Payment And Record Date

Maharashtra Scooters Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited which is listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), declared a final dividend for its shareholders on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Scooters Q4 Final Dividend

The Bajaj Holdings subsidiary declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share each and a special dividend of Rs 30, for the financial year ended March 2025.

Maharashtra Scooters Q4 Results

The company saw a massive jump in its profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 10 lakh a year earlier reporting a year-on-year (YoY) rise of more than 51,530%, on the back of increased revenue, supported by a strong financial performance.

The revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 increased 28.4% YoY to Rs 665 lakh from Rs 518 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Maharashtra Scooters' shares rose nearly 3% on Wednesday to Rs 11,766 on the BSE. The stock also rallied 46% for the past year, 22% in the last three months and almost 8% in the last week.

In the third quarter of FY25, the company's net profit surged 230% to Rs 3.30 crore, despite the revenue slipping 9.11% YoY to Rs 5.79 crore. The Profit Before Tax (PAT) increased 207.86% to Rs 4.31 crore, on the back of a severe decline of 61.55% in total expenses.

Maharashtra Scooters Share Price

At 1:30 p.m. the shares of Maharashtra Scooters were trading Rs 421.50 or 3.69% higher at Rs 11,856.15 per scrip, as compared to the previous close of Rs 11,434.65 apiece.

What Does Maharashtra Scooters Do?