Maharashtra Scooters Dividend 2025: Rs 60 Cash Payout By Bajaj Group's Firm - Check Payment And Record Date

Updated April 23rd 2025, 15:12 IST
Maharashtra Scooters Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited which is listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), declared a final dividend for its shareholders on Wednesday.
The Bajaj Holdings subsidiary declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share each and a special dividend of Rs 30, for the financial year ended March 2025.
The company saw a massive jump in its profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 10 lakh a year earlier reporting a year-on-year (YoY) rise of more than 51,530%, on the back of increased revenue, supported by a strong financial performance.
The revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 increased 28.4% YoY to Rs 665 lakh from Rs 518 lakh in the same quarter last year.
Maharashtra Scooters' shares rose nearly 3% on Wednesday to Rs 11,766 on the BSE. The stock also rallied 46% for the past year, 22% in the last three months and almost 8% in the last week.
In the third quarter of FY25, the company's net profit surged 230% to Rs 3.30 crore, despite the revenue slipping 9.11% YoY to Rs 5.79 crore. The Profit Before Tax (PAT) increased 207.86% to Rs 4.31 crore, on the back of a severe decline of 61.55% in total expenses.
At 1:30 p.m. the shares of Maharashtra Scooters were trading Rs 421.50 or 3.69% higher at Rs 11,856.15 per scrip, as compared to the previous close of Rs 11,434.65 apiece.
Maharashtra Scooters manufactures dies, jigs, fixtures, and die casting components, primarily for the automobile sector.
Published April 23rd 2025, 13:47 IST