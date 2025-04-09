Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Bank Holiday: April 9 or 10? Here's the Official Date

With the festival of Mahavir Jayanti near, there has been confusion over the official bank holiday date—April 9 (Wednesday) or April 10 (Thursday). To clear the air, according to the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) holiday list, the official bank holiday for Mahavir Jayanti is April 10, 2025 (Thursday).



Mahavir Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and is largely celebrated with religious fervour in several Indian states. Banks in certain cities remain shut to mark the day's importance.

Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed on April 10

Banks will be closed in the following cities on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti:



New Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Chennai

Lucknow

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

Bhopal

Ranchi

Jaipur



In these cities, all private and public sector banks, including RBI-regulated banks, will be closed for branch banking. However, online and mobile banking services will continue to be available on the holiday.

Important Note for Customers

If you have work such as cheque clearance, a visit to branches, or documentation, plan your day ahead as services will remain suspended during the holiday. ATMs are likely to be in operation normally, but it would be a good idea to execute critical transactions early.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year /Himachal Day (Regional)