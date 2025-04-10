Mahindra Delivers 3,000 Electric Origin SUVs in Just 20 Days - What’s Driving the Surge?

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that it has delivered over 3,000 units of its new electric Sports Utility vehicles (SUVs)—the XEV 9e and BE 6—since customer handovers began on March 20. The vehicles mark the company’s entry into the ground-up electric SUV segment under the new 'Origin' platform.

The company reported that the XEV 9e accounts for 59% of current bookings, while the BE 6 makes up the remaining 41%. While Mahindra has not disclosed total booking figures, it indicated that waiting periods have stretched up to six months in some markets. The company said it is working to ramp up deliveries to meet demand.

According to Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., the milestone reflects the growing influence of Indian manufacturers in the EV space. “Indian companies are no longer just catching up—they’re setting the pace,” Narang noted, adding that Mahindra’s launch signals a shift in the global perception of India's automotive innovation.

Top Variants in High Demand

Mahindra noted that a majority of customers have opted for the fully loaded ‘Pack Three’ variant across both models. While variant-wise sales figures were not disclosed, demand appears to be concentrated in the top-end trims, suggesting a preference for higher-spec features among early adopters.

Competitive Landscape

Mahindra’s EV rollout comes at a time when the domestic battery electric vehicle (BEV) market is witnessing increased competition. Tata Motors currently dominates the EV segment, holding approximately 62% market share, followed by MG Motor India at around 21%.

In the electric SUV category specifically, Tata leads with the Nexon EV and Punch EV, while international players such as Hyundai (Creta EV) and MG (ZS EV) are also expanding their presence in the segment.

This launch represents Mahindra’s most ambitious effort in the EV space, following earlier limited success with models like the e-Verito, e2o, and XUV400. Industry analysts suggest that Mahindra’s ability to maintain production volumes and manage delivery timelines will be crucial to the long-term success of its Origin EV range.