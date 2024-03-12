Advertisement

MLDL's Whitefield Acquisition: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group specialising in real estate and infrastructure development, has finalised the acquisition of a 9.4-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

This transaction, announced today, represents a step for Mahindra Lifespaces in expanding its presence within Bengaluru's competitive realty market.



The acquired land parcel, situated in the bustling hub of Whitefield, offers a substantial development potential of approximately 1.2 million sq ft.



Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, commented on the acquisition, stating, "Bengaluru continues to be a priority market for us, and we are pleased to enhance our footprint within the city. This aligns with our objective of strengthening our presence in India's thriving urban centres, particularly those within our focus markets."



The Whitefield location offers convenient access to various amenities, including technology parks, commercial establishments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail outlets. Moreover, its proximity to the Whitefield Hope Farm Metro station ensures connectivity to central and south Bengaluru, enhancing its appeal to potential residents and investors alike.



Mahindra Lifespaces aims to commence the first phase of the development project within the next twelve months.



