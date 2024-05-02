Mahindra & Mahindra sells 41,008 SUVs in April to see 18% growth in key segment

Advertisement

Scorpio leads from front: Mahindra & Mahindra, the leading maker of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), has seen its overall auto sales for April at 70,471 vehicles, a growth of 13%, including exports, said a company statement. However, the key highlight of the Mahindra & Mahindra sales for April is the way the car maker, with its best-selling SUVs such as Scorpio have even pipped sales of mass market small cars of leading auto majors.

“In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 41,008 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18 per cent and overall, 41,542 vehicles, including exports,” The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,102, the statement added.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “We sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18 per cent and 70,471 total vehicles, a 13 per cent growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories,” “With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at Rs 7.49lakhs, the XUV3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space,” added Nakra.

Giving a breakup of its passenger vehicles sales M&M utility vehicle sales in April this year, stood at 41,008 compared to 34,694 marking an 18 per cent growth. Overall passenger vehicle sales stood at 41,008 witnessing an 18 per cent growth over 34,698 units sold in the same period last year.