Mahindra Unveils Four SUV Concepts on New NU_IQ Platform - Here’s What’s Coming in 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has introduced NU_IQ, a new platform that will underpin its next generation of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). The company claims that the NU_IQ platform is versatile and supports multiple powertrain types: petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric.

The homegrown utility vehicle maker unveiled four SUV concepts based on this platform: Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT, and Vision.X—with production planned to begin in 2027. These concepts were unveiled during Mahindra’s “Freedom NU” event on India’s Independence Day, August 15, 2025.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business (Designate) at M&M and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., described NU_IQ as “a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally,” adding, “Its modular, multi-energy architecture gives us the flexibility to innovate across multiple top hats and powertrains whilst staying true to our SUV DNA.”

Developed jointly by the Mahindra India Design Studio (Mumbai) and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (UK), the concepts showcase a blend of Mahindra’s traditional SUV cues with more modern and international styling, the company claimed in its release. Production of SUVs based on the NU_IQ platform is planned at Mahindra’s Chakan plant in Maharashtra, with a capacity target of about 1.2 lakh units annually.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, said the concepts represent “the start of a new chapter” in Mahindra’s “HEARTCORE” design philosophy. “Based on the theme ‘Opposites Attract,’ these concepts promise to shape experiences that inspire adventure, confidence, and connection on any terrain, anywhere in the world,” he noted.

The concepts were engineered at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), Chennai and are aimed at both Indian and global markets, including left-hand drive countries.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said the platform “blends innovation, global design, and advanced technology to disrupt the white spaces in the automotive industry in India and internationally.”