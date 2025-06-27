Major Credit Card Rule Changes in July 2025: Check Latest Updates From SBI, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank

From July 2025, credit card users of SBI, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will see key changes in fees, benefits, and reward structures. Here's a quick rundown of what’s changing and how it could affect your wallet.

Changes incorporated by SBI Cards

Starting July 15, SBI Card will discontinue complimentary air accident insurance on select variants, including Elite, Miles Elite, Prime, and Pulse. On the same day, the bank will revise its Minimum Amount Due (MAD) formula, resulting in higher mandatory payments — a move intended to promote faster debt repayment.

Changes incorporated by HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank will impose a 1% fee on several high-volume spends, including wallet top-ups over Rs 10,000, online gaming spends beyond Rs 10,000, and utility bills exceeding Rs 50,000 (Rs 75,000 for business cards). Similar charges will apply to fuel transactions over Rs 15,000 and third-party rent or education payments.



Reward points on insurance payments will also be capped: 10,000 points for Infinia, 5,000 for Diners Black, and 2,000 for most other cards. Marriott Bonvoy cards are currently exempt.

Changes incorporated by Kotak Mahindra Bank

From July 10, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card will be phased out and replaced with the Kotak League Credit Card. In a separate update effective June 1, Kotak introduced new charges on auto-debit failures (Rs 450–Rs 5,000), as well as wallet, fuel, gaming, and utility spends. The Minimum Due calculation has also been adjusted upward.

What Cardholders Should Do Now?