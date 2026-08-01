Major Price Cut! Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed by Over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata

New Delhi: In a welcome move for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments, the government lowered the price of 19-kg LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata on Thursday, with the new rates taking effect immediately.

According to ANI sources, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has dropped by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following this revision, effective Thursday, commercial cylinders are priced at Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata.

Sources also noted that the rates for domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged.

Following a series of sharp price increases over the previous months, this recent decrease represents the second consecutive reduction in commercial LPG rates, following the initial cut in July.

Advertisement

Prior to these reductions, both commercial and household cooking gas consumers experienced continuous price hikes over the preceding months, driven by global LPG supply disruptions stemming from the conflict in West Asia.