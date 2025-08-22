Mangal Electric IPO: Last Day To Bid - Check Latest GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status & More

The initial public offering of Mangal Electric Industries Ltd was subscribed 2.67 times so far on its final day as non-institutional buyers lead bidding.

The Jaipur-based transformer components manufacturing company's issue was subscribed 1.98 times on the second day of bidding and received 54% subscription on the first day of bidding.

Mangal Electric IPO: Key Details

The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 400 crore and the entire offering comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 71 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Investors can bid in lot sizes of 26 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13.858 for retail investors.

For small non-institutional investors, the minimum lot size is 14 lots (364 shares) which amounts to Rs 2,04,204, while for big non-institutional investors, the minimum lot size is 69 lots (1,794 shares), which translates to an investment of Rs 10,06,434.

The shares of the company will tentatively be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 28, 2025.

The book-running lead manager of the IPO is Systematix Corporate Services Ltd and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the issue's registrar.

Mangal Electric IPO: Subscription Status

On the third day of bidding the Mangal Electric IPO was subscribed 2.67 times as of 11:20 am on Friday the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 0.14 times, Non-Institutional Buyers subscribed 6 times and Retail Institutional Investors subscribed 2.70 times.

Mangal Electric IPO: Latest GMP