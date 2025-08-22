Massive 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Drake Passage Between South America and Antarctica

A strong earthquake of the magnitude of 7.4 hit the Drake Passage during the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Details Of The Earthquake

While sharing the details of the earthquake in a post, the NCS said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred at 7:46 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 36 kilometres (km).

"EQ of M: 7.4, On:22/08/2025 07:46:22 IST, Lat: 60.26 S, Long: 61.85W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Drake Passage", NCS wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, the Chilean government has warned of possible tsunami waves at some of its bases in Antarctica.

Though the US tsunami alarm system failed to put out an alert, Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service did post a tsunami precaution for their Antarctic region.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded the quake at a magnitude 8, but later lowered its rating.

On the other hand, the German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded a magnitude of 7.1.

What Is The Drake Passage And Where Is It?

The Drake Passage is a deep waterway, which is 1,000 kms wide, and it connects the Atlantic as well as the Pacific oceans between Cape Horn (the southernmost point of South America) and the South Shetland Islands, situated about 1000 miles (160 km) north of the Antarctic Peninsula.