Marico Q4 FY25 Results: Net Profit Up 8% to Rs 343 Crore; Declares Rs 7 Final Dividend

Marico Ltd., a leading Indian FMCG company, reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 343 crore compared to Rs 318 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 2,730 crore, marking a 19.8 per cent rise from Rs 2,278 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Marico is well known for its portfolio of products such as Parachute oil and Saffola Gold etc. Financial Performance Net Profit: Rs 343 crore, up 8% YoY



The company's board has recommended a final equity dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for this dividend is set for August 1, 2025, and, subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid on or before September 7, 2025. The EBITDA and margin have come in below the expectation of analysts and experts. The sharp rise in input cost over the last few months has impacted the company’s margin and profitability as well.

In Q3 of FY25, the company posted 4.2 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 399 crore; at the same time, revenue grew 15 per cent to Rs 2,794 crore.



Business Performance

Marico experienced stable demand trends during the quarter, with steady growth across key segments. The company attributed its revenue growth to consistent performance in core categories and incremental pricing interventions in the domestic market. The company anticipates a gradual improvement in overall consumption sentiment, supported by moderating retail and food inflation and forecasts of a normal monsoon.



Market Reaction

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Marico's shares closed 1.7% lower on Friday at Rs 698.5 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.