Market Alert: Why These 5 Specific Stocks are the Ones to Watch This Wednesday, April 1
Indian markets enter FY26 facing a structural reset. While Adani Power and Hyundai make their high-stakes F&O debut, a 150% hike in STT on futures is expected to choke intraday liquidity. With Tata Motors testing a 0.5% price hike against today's sales data, the opening bell is a survival test.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
As the Indian bourses open for the first session of the 2026-27 financial year (FY26), the domestic indices are bracing for a high-volatility start. With Brent crude sitting at a record $113 per barrel and the Strait of Hormuz blockade redrawing global trade, the focus shifts to defensive plays and sectors with strong Make in India tailwinds.
It also brings a triple shock to D-Street: higher trading taxes, new derivatives entrants, and a massive auto sector pricing gamble. As the GIFT Nifty signals a volatile start, these are the possible triggers for tomorrow’s session.
Adani Power & Hyundai
Starting tomorrow, eight new stocks officially join the Futures & Options (F&O) segment. Adani Power and Hyundai Motor India are the marquee additions. The rest are Cochin Shipyard, Force Motors, Godfrey Phillips, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India AM, and Vishal Mega Mart.
NSE has already announced the position limits. Expect massive volatility in these names as institutional desks start building fresh derivative hedges and speculative positions for the April series.
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Tata Motors
A 0.5% price increase on its entire internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup (Nexon, Harrier, Safari, etc.) becomes effective tomorrow to offset input costs. This hike lands on the same day the company releases its March wholesale sales data. If the March numbers show a cooling trend, the market may punish the stock for hiking prices in a slowing demand environment.
Reliance Power
While Reliance Industries is a macro play, Reliance Power is under a direct regulatory cloud.
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SEBI has initiated a forensic audit into the company’s financial records regarding alleged violations of the SEBI Act and Companies Act. Since today (March 31) was the last day for many insiders to trade before the results window closes, tomorrow's price action will be purely retail-driven, likely reflecting high anxiety over the audit's findings.