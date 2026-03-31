Market Alert: Why These 5 Specific Stocks are the Ones to Watch This Wednesday, April 1

As the Indian bourses open for the first session of the 2026-27 financial year (FY26), the domestic indices are bracing for a high-volatility start. With Brent crude sitting at a record $113 per barrel and the Strait of Hormuz blockade redrawing global trade, the focus shifts to defensive plays and sectors with strong Make in India tailwinds.

It also brings a triple shock to D-Street: higher trading taxes, new derivatives entrants, and a massive auto sector pricing gamble. As the GIFT Nifty signals a volatile start, these are the possible triggers for tomorrow’s session.

Adani Power & Hyundai

Starting tomorrow, eight new stocks officially join the Futures & Options (F&O) segment. Adani Power and Hyundai Motor India are the marquee additions. The rest are Cochin Shipyard, Force Motors, Godfrey Phillips, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India AM, and Vishal Mega Mart.

NSE has already announced the position limits. Expect massive volatility in these names as institutional desks start building fresh derivative hedges and speculative positions for the April series.

Advertisement

Tata Motors

A 0.5% price increase on its entire internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup (Nexon, Harrier, Safari, etc.) becomes effective tomorrow to offset input costs. This hike lands on the same day the company releases its March wholesale sales data. If the March numbers show a cooling trend, the market may punish the stock for hiking prices in a slowing demand environment.

Reliance Power

While Reliance Industries is a macro play, Reliance Power is under a direct regulatory cloud.

Advertisement