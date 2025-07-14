'Markets Are in a Dilemma': Market Veteran Ajay Bagga Flags Trump Tariffs, Fed Tensions, And Insider Selling As Key Risks

As global markets wobble under the weight of fresh US tariff threats and macroeconomic uncertainty, market expert Ajay Bagga has flagged a troubling mix of “complacency” and mispricing—both globally and in India. “Indeed markets are in a dilemma. The first instinct has been to see the Trump announcements as posturing which will be moderated nearer to August 1st,” Bagga said, pointing to record highs in US equities last week despite aggressive tariff rhetoric. Trump’s Tariff Tantrums and Powell Pressure Markets initially brushed off Trump’s steep tariff announcements, including 30% levies on imports from the EU and Mexico and 50% on copper, assuming they would be diluted before the August 1st deadline. However, Bagga warns this resilience may be feeding further brinkmanship from the former president. “Trump is using the Market ATHs (All-Time Highs) as a robust support for his policies,” Bagga noted.

“50% tariffs on Dr Copper will bring down the entire manufacturing in the US given that 60% of US copper requirements are imported at present.”

He added that key macro triggers this week—including inflation data, tensions between Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and big bank earnings—will determine the short-term direction for US equities.



Jamie Dimon’s ‘Complacency’ Warning Echoes

Bagga echoed Jamie Dimon, who recently labelled market resilience as “complacency” in the face of worsening geopolitical and monetary uncertainty. Investors, Bagga said, are still assuming that the so-called Trump TACO (Tariffs Announced, Cut/Offset) trade will follow the pattern of temporary shocks followed by diluted enforcement.



Indian Markets: Retail Buyers Fueling Exit Liquidity

Back home, Bagga believes Indian equities are facing a different but equally risky scenario.



“Indian markets have a problem of premium valuations with earnings yet to pick up meaningfully and a weak global sentiment impacting FPI inflows,” he said.



He flagged significant insider selling, with promoters and PE funds exiting, and a booming primary market absorbing domestic liquidity.



“When promoters are selling their crown jewels, markets should be more circumspect and lowering valuations. Instead, we are seeing a continued ‘buy all dips’ strategy by domestic retail investors who are holding up the markets and providing easy exits to departing insiders,” he warned.



