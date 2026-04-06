Sensex Crumbles 500 Points, But Why Is Nifty IT Skyrocketing? Wipro Bags $1B Mega-Deal

Indian shares retreated in early Monday trade, tracking a cautious mood across global markets after renewed threats of escalation in the Middle East sent crude oil prices soaring. Despite the broader sell-off, IT sector provided a cushion to the benchmarks.

IT Sector Leads Resilience

By 10:20 am, the Nifty IT index was trading up 0.39%, led by gains in heavyweight stocks. The outperformance was attributed to a "flight to safety" as the Indian rupee touched 93.00 against the U.S. dollar. This boosted the revenue outlook for export-oriented software firms.

Wipro emerged as a top gainer, jumping 2.41% to ₹200.80 after announcing an eight-year strategic transformation deal with Singapore-based Olam Group. The deal is projected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value.

Other IT heavyweights followed suit as the Nifty IT index outperformed the broader market:

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TCS rose 2.55% to ₹2,450.70.

Infosys gained 2.45%, showing resilience despite global volatility.

HCL Tech climbed 2.77%, reaching ₹1,402.20.

Investor interest trickled down to mid-cap software firms, with Coforge and LTIMindtree seeing steady buying. LTIMindtree traded near ₹4,303.90, while Coforge maintained its upward trajectory, gaining over 5% from its recent lows.

“Four factors are driving this outperformance. First, sectoral resilience — IT has been the sole bright spot in an otherwise cautious market. Second, the depreciating rupee is working as a natural tailwind — since Indian IT companies earn in dollars and report in rupees, every move in currency directly boosts their revenues and margins,” says Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner, Centricity WealthTech. He adds, “Third, after a sharp and prolonged correction of nearly 35% from peaks, valuations have finally reached a comfort zone, attracting smart money and value buyers. Fourth, moderating global recession fears and a stabilising US outlook are improving deal flow sentiment for export-driven IT companies. However, it is important to stress that the underlying challenges have not fully disappeared. What has changed is that the market is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Valuations are reasonable, the setup is improving, but investors must remain watchful.”

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Indian equity markets faced intense selling pressure on Monday morning, with the BSE Sensex falling 509.77 points to 72,822.60 and the NSE Nifty 50 dropping 141.20 points to 22,571.90. The slump follows a spike in Brent crude to $109.8 per barrel and significant FII outflows. WTI crude oil prices are spiking to $111.37 per barrel.

Picture Credit: NSE

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