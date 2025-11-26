Adani Enterprises Rights Issue Opens: 5 Key Details You Need To Know

The billionaire Gautam Adani led Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) has opened subscription for its whooping Rs 24,930 crore worth rights issues, considered one of the rights issue in India.

The subscription began on November 25 and will last till December 10 at Rs 1,800 apiece, nearly 24 per cent lower than the current market price (CMP).

The eligibility for subscribing states that ones needs to be shareholder as of November 11, 2025.

What Investors Need To Know About AEL Rights Issue?

Rights issue translates into a firm offering new shares to its present shareholders at a discounted price. One can buy those extra shares in proportion to what they own.

AEL's rights issue of Rs 24,930 crore is considered to be among the largest in Indian market history.

Shareholders can maintain their ownership and get shares at a lower price. The offer is open only for a short time, and shareholders can choose to buy the shares, sell their rights, or not partake in this offer.

Eligible shareholders receive 3 rights shares for every 25 fully paid shares held. Adani Enterprises is issuing 138.5 million shares on a partly paid basis under this structure.