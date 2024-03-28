×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Adani Family boosts investment in Ambuja Cements with Rs 6,661 crore equity infusion

With the latest investment, the Adani family has increased its stake in Ambuja Cements by 3.6% to 66.7%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani | Image:Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ambuja Cement in focus: Cement manufacturer Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced it has received a notable equity infusion from the Adani family. The infusion of Rs 6,661 crore marks a strategic move by the promoters to strengthen their commitment to the company's growth trajectory.

With the latest investment, the Adani family has increased its stake in Ambuja Cements by 3.6 per cent to 66.7 per cent. The move underscores the Adani family's unwavering commitment to robust capital management practices for its portfolio companies and highlights their confidence in the future prospects of the cement vertical.

Advertisement

The additional investment will bolster the cement manufacturer's financial position, providing it with enhanced capabilities to pursue ambitious growth plans and capitalise on emerging market opportunities. 

The funds infusion will play a crucial role in achieving the company's target capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028, along with driving various strategic initiatives such as debottlenecking capex and technological advancements.

Advertisement

Barclays Bank PLC, MUFG Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as advisors for the transaction, further underlining the importance of this equity infusion in Ambuja Cement's growth journey, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to announce the Adani family's decision to increase their stake in Ambuja. This infusion of funds provides Ambuja capital flexibility for fast-tracked growth, capital management initiatives and best-in-class balance sheet strength. It is not only the testament to steadfast belief in our vision and business model but also reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term sustainable value creation to our stakeholders and this shall propel us towards setting new benchmarks accelerating our growth and continue to deliver on operational excellence, business synergies and cost leadership," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Advertisement

Shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 1.24 per cent higher at Rs 609.15 per share, as of 11:30 am.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

a few seconds ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

a minute ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

2 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

3 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

5 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

6 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

7 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

8 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

9 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

15 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

21 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

22 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

25 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

25 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo