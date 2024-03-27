×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Adani Green commences operations at 180 MW solar plant in Rajasthan, stock surges

Following the announcement, the stock rose nearly 2% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,890.30 per share.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Green
Adani Green | Image:Adani Green Energy
  • 2 min read
Adani Green rises: Shares of Adani Green rose sharply in early trade after the renewable energy company announced that it has commenced operations at a new 180 MW solar power plant located in Devikot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The stock rose nearly 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,890.30 per share.

The solar plant, equipped with next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT), is expected to generate approximately 540 million electricity units annually. Such output is projected to power over 1.1 lakh homes and considerably reduce CO2 emissions by around 0.39 million tonnes.

With a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), AGEL's solar plant is strategically positioned to contribute to India's renewable energy goals.

Notably, the implementation of waterless robotic module cleaning systems underscores AGEL's commitment to environmental sustainability, particularly in the arid region of Jaisalmer.

Furthermore, the Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), operating on a secure digital cloud platform, facilitates real-time monitoring of AGEL's renewable energy assets, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

The milestone marks a crucial addition to AGEL's operational solar portfolio, which now stands at 6,243 MW. Combined with its total operational renewable generation capacity of 9,784 MW, AGEL maintains its position as the largest renewable energy provider in India.

As of 9:43 am, shares of Adani Green were trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 1,881.60  per share.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

