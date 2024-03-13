×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

ArcelorMittal to acquire 28.4% stake in Vallourec for $1 billion

The Luxembourg-based holding company clarified that it does not intend to initiate a tender offer for remaining shares of Vallourec over the next six months.

Reported by: Business Desk
ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal | Image:ArcelorMittal
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
ArcelorMittal-Vallourec stake deal: Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal announced on Tuesday its plans to purchase a 28.4 per cent stake in Vallourec for approximately 955 million euros ($1.04 billion), aiming to enhance its presence in the tubular business.

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, disclosed that it has reached an agreement with funds managed by Apollo Global Management to acquire 65.24 million shares in the France-based company at a price of 14.64 euros per share.

The Luxembourg-based holding company clarified that it does not intend to initiate a tender offer for the remaining shares of Vallourec over the next six months.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, expressed optimism about the acquisition, highlighting Vallourec's role in producing premium tubular solutions essential for energy transition initiatives such as hydrogen, CCS, and geothermal applications.

Vallourec, specialising in seamless and welded steel tube products for industrial use, expects to achieve strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year due to favourable pricing dynamics and operational enhancements.

ArcelorMittal had reportedly considered a potential offer for US Steel Corp last year, according to Reuters.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

