Bajaj Finserv announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, showcasing 20 per cent surge in consolidated net profit and robust operational performance. Bajaj Finserv recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,119 crore for Q4, marking an increase from Rs 1,769 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total revenue from operations also witnessed growth, hitting Rs 32,041 crore in march quarter, compared to Rs 23,625 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bajaj Finserv approved the issuance of equity shares to the Bajaj Finserv Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust, indicating the company's commitment to rewarding its employees and enhancing shareholder value.

Furthermore, in a move to distribute returns to its shareholders, Bajaj Finserv recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share.

Bajaj Finserv shares fell 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,597 after earnings announcement.

