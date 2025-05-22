Cavity in Profits? Coalgate Share Price Slides 6% After Q4 Miss – What’s Brushing Investors the Wrong Way?

The shares of oral-care products manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited nosedived 6.05 per cent to Rs 2502.25 on Thursday, May 22, 2025 after it posted a 6.5 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 355 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 379.8 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The slowdown in profit came as the firm faced slower urban demand and increasing competition in the market.

Revenue for the March quarter also dipped slightly, falling 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,462.5 crore from the previous year.

Operating profit, or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), stood at 6.4 per cent lower at Rs 498 crore, from Rs 532.2 crore last financial year.

The company’s EBITDA margin also shrank to 34 per cent, compared to 35.7 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Despite the weaker performance in the March quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s overall financial performance for the full year was positive.

For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), the company reported a 6.3 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 5,999 crore, compared to Rs 5,644 crore in FY24.

Net profit for the full year rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,437 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Colgate has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per share, which will be paid from June 16.

This follows the first interim dividend of Rs 24 per share announced in October 2024 and paid in November 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s Managing Director and CEO, Prabha Narasimhan, acknowledged that the second half of the year was challenging, especially in urban markets.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) closed 1.2 per cent higher at Rs 2,662 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex.