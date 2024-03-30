×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Crocs and Metro Brands extend partnership for growth in India

The partnership between Metro Brands and Crocs began in 2008 with the introduction of Crocs products in MBL's multi-brand outlets.

Reported by: Business Desk
Metro Brands
Metro Brands | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Metro Brands-Crocs pact: Metro Brands Limited (MBL), a footwear and accessories retailer in India, has announced the extension of its partnership with Crocs India Limited (CIL), a global leader in innovative casual footwear. 

The renewed partnership, sealed through a retail agreement, includes granting MBL exclusive rights to operate and own Crocs "full price" stores across western and southern states in India, along with an extension of the contract's term.

The partnership between Metro Brands and Crocs began in 2008 with the introduction of Crocs products in MBL's multi-brand outlets. 

Over the years, the collaboration has deepened, leading to the establishment of over 200 exclusive Crocs stores across India. 

Image Credits: Unsplash

Crocs, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear, with products sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Sumit Dhingra, VP & General Manager, India, Middle East & Africa, Crocs said, “Metro Brands has truly excelled in elevating Crocs’ presence in India. They have played a pivotal role in translating our unique value proposition of self-expression, personalisation and iconic comfort – into a retail experience that resonates deeply with Indian consumers. As our valued partners, they've been instrumental in our success story. We're excited to continue this journey together, broadening our reach and unlocking even more possibilities for our customers in India." 

The partnership aligns with MBL's mission to bring global brands to India and provide customers with a dynamic retail experience.

Metro Brands, known for its diverse range of footwear offerings and iconic Indian labels like Metro Shoes and Mochi, operates 826 stores across 192 cities in India. 

The company's strategic partnerships with international brands like Crocs and Fila, as well as recent collaborations with Foot Locker, underscore its commitment to elevating the footwear and sportswear culture in India.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

