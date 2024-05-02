Dabur’s Q4 net profit surges 16% to Rs 349 crore

Advertisement

Dabur Q4 results: Multinational consumer goods company Dabur’s net profit has recorded a 16.2 per cent surge in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal (Q4FY24), rising to Rs 349.5 crore from Rs 300.8 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from the operations rose 5.1 per cent to Rs 2,814.6 crore from Rs 2,677.8 crore recorded in the same fiscal last year.

The Board of Directors of the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share that is subject to the approval of members of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Ghaziabad-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter was at Rs 467 crore growing by 14 per cent. EBITDA margins have improved by 130 bps YoY to 16.6 per cent.

The volume growth of the FMCG major in the Indian market has surged by 4.2 per cent in Q4FY24 with home and personal care segments leading the contribution to domestic business in the fourth quarter, encompassing 47.2 per cent of the total business, followed by healthcare, and food and beverages.

Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said. Premium products today account for 18% of Dabur's portfolio. "We've ended the year with a steady performance, underscoring the power of the Dabur's brands. We have been investing heavily behind our brands, which increased by 33 per cent, to drive demand and also sustain the growth momentum. This has helped us deliver steady sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter despite multiple headwinds. We continued to execute on our strategic playbook by driving operational excellence, delivering innovative and premium products, and expanding our retail footprint to build the foundation for long-term profitable, sustainable growth."