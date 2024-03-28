×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Dollar strengthens on Fed comments; Yen monitored closely

Waller stressed the lack of urgency for a policy rate cut, influencing market expectations regarding future rate adjustments.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US dollar strengthens: The US dollar saw an uptick against major currencies on Thursday following remarks from a Federal Reserve official indicating a reluctance to cut rates amid persistent inflation concerns. 

Traders awaited key economic data amidst this backdrop.

Advertisement

Despite the yen holding steady around the 152 mark, attention remained focused on Japan's readiness to intervene in the currency market, following remarks from top monetary officials.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments during late US trading hours on Wednesday contributed to the dollar's strength, with the dollar index remaining mostly unchanged at 104.41. 

Advertisement

Waller stressed the lack of urgency for a policy rate cut, influencing market expectations regarding future rate adjustments.

Market analysts interpreted Waller's remarks as a signal of the Fed's cautious approach towards inflation, potentially impacting expectations for rate cuts in 2024. 

Advertisement

Traders awaited US core inflation figures due on Friday, with recent economic data already boosting the dollar against the yen.

The yen saw slight gains after Japanese authorities discussed the currency's weakness, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki suggesting the possibility of "decisive steps." 

Advertisement

Market participants remained vigilant for any signs of intervention.

Elsewhere, the euro and sterling experienced minor declines against the dollar. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin saw a modest increase to $69,648.86.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

a few seconds ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

2 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

3 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

4 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

5 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

7 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

7 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

8 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

8 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

10 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

21 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

22 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

26 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

26 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo