Emcure Pharma Hits 10% Upper Circuit: Why Namita Thapar-Backed Stock Is Buzzing Today

Emcure Pharma Shares: The Pune-headquartered pharmaceuticals major Emcure Pharma's shares were locked in the upper circuit increasing 10 per cent to hit Rs 1288.65 after posting a rise in its quarter four ended March 2025 net profit.

AT 2:50 pm, Emcure Pharma's stock price was up 10 per cent at Rs 1,288.65 apiece on the BSE Sensex. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.91 per cent at 81,684.94 levels.



The market capitalisation of the Namita Thapar led company stood at Rs 24,417.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,577.50 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 890 per share.

Emcure Pharmaceutical Q4 Results

Posting its quarterly results after market hours, the pharma company's Q4FY25 net profit stood at Rs 197.2 crore as compared to Rs 121 crore, up 62 per cent.



Its revenue from operations in Q4 came in at Rs 2,116.2 crore as compared to Rs 1,771.3 crore a year ago, up 19 per cent.

Emcure Pharma dividend

The board members of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 /- (Rupees Ten only) each of the company (at the rate of 30 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This is subject to approval in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Emcure Pharma's latest acquisition

The board also approved the incorporation of company arm Emcure Generics Private Limited.



As per an filing, "We would like to inform that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. May 22, 2025, has inter-alia approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned Subsidiary by the name “Emcure Generics Private Limited” in Pune, Maharashtra, India."