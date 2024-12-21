Namita Thapar Vs Anupam Mittal: Shark Tank Judges Differ On 70-Hour Work Week

The debate over 70-hour work week has always had takers and leavers in the business community like the Infosys Co-founder Narayan Murthy supporting it after claiming 800 million Indians are in poverty.

The longer than usual work hours being promoted and disliked receives fresh ammunition after a clear difference of opinion by entrepreneurs, and Shark Tank India judges Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal.

In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Namita Thapar said individuals with vested business interest should put in those extra hours, however salaried employees don't require too so the same. Anupam Mittal's take on this was quite different.

'Nothing extraordinary to be achieved by counting work hours,' says Shaadi.com CEO

When asked if he believed work-life balance was achievable and his view on the debate around it, Anupam, who is the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com, said, “I think it is a big lie that's being told to this generation, and I think it stinks because you are not ever going to... okay this is for people who want to achieve something extraordinary in life... you are not going to achieve anything extraordinary in life by counting the hours that you are putting in. Work-life harmony and flexibility, all that I understand.”

“But simply clocking hours as a means of defining work-life balance is destroying a whole generation. We work 16 hours a day because we believe so much in what we are trying to build; and we never looked at our clocks and watches, although we were on salaries. I think that really builds character, right?'

"When you struggle... success builds ego, but struggle builds character. I think people need to really go all in as far as (possible), if they want to achieve (something) in the early part of their career, when they still have the energy and the clarity in terms of what they want,” he added.

Namita Thapar's shares three-points of difference on work-life balance

Namita responded, “Basically, this whole discussion and argument that is going on, pardon my language, is a crock of bull****. I will give you three data points, very specific data points. No. 1, when Emcure went public, it was $3 billion, my family owns 80 percent, so imagine the kind of wealth I am making. The founders, set of co-founders and top management, look at the kind of money they are making. Obviously, we could work 20 hours a day, which is what we all do. But the employee? Today, my accountant, he is making a salary, he does not have the upside of putting in that kind of hours."

Coming to her second point, she said," If he is going to put in that kind of hours, my second data point is, he is going to have serious, serious, serious physical and mental health issues.”

“Third thing: For God's sake, don't get married and have children because the next generation is suffering because of non-existent parents... just spare them the misery and mental health issues due to having an absentee parent. So, I think for people with high stakes, yes (work long hours), but for common employees, have a reasonable work limit, knowing that there will be some blips during deliverable time, but it cannot be a constant 70-hour work week, which is what a lot of people are proposing," she said.

