×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Expect mixed earnings performance in fourth quarter: Antique Stock Broking

Analysts foresee robust operating profit growth in sectors such as auto original equipment makers (OEMs), retail, cement, OMCs, pharma and textiles.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
Corporate earnings
Corporate earnings | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Q4 earnings preview: As companies gear up to release their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24, analysts at Antique Stock Broking expect a mixed bag of results across various sectors. Projections indicate that Nifty 50 companies, excluding financial, telecom, and commodity sectors, are expected to post modest revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) growth of around 7 per cent, 6 per cent and 6 per cent respectively on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. However, margins are expected to witness a slight decline of approximately 20 basis points (bps) to 19.8 per cent.

Analysts foresee robust operating profit growth in sectors such as auto original equipment makers (OEMs), retail, cement, oil marketing companies, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. On the other hand, sectors including agrochemicals, metals, building materials, utilities, and FMCG are expected to lag behind.

Advertisement

Within the industrial sector, analysts anticipate a healthy annual revenue growth of around 15 per cent, aided by normalised supply chains and swift execution. However, railway companies are expected to report a soft quarter primarily due to a high base effect.

Defence companies are projected to experience strong revenue growth of 19 per cent on the back of improvements in the supply chain and execution. However, margins may face pressure due to changes in revenue mix and a high base.

Advertisement

The infrastructure sector, with a focus on water, road, power, and railways, is expected to report low-teen earnings growth. Utilities coverage is likely to see mid-single-digit growth, while the cement sector is expected to benefit from higher volumes and lower costs offsetting weak prices, analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in a report.

In the automotive industry, strong PAT growth of approximately 25 per cent is expected, supported by revenue growth and margin improvement. However, auto ancillaries may witness flattish revenue growth and sequential margin decline due to cost inflation and price cuts.

Advertisement

FMCG companies are projected to report soft earnings growth, with demand trends remaining subdued, particularly in rural markets. Conversely, the consumer durables segment is expected to perform well due to a pickup in primary channel filling.

The hospitality industry is forecasted to report robust results in Q4FY24, driven by seasonality and strong pricing, despite flat occupancies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, within the banking sector, strong loan growth and a benign credit cost environment are expected to support earnings growth, although net interest margin (NIM) may moderate sequentially.
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bangalore International Airport Limited

Air India-BIAL deal

a few seconds ago
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara

All About Medaram Jathara

a few seconds ago
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff

RCB skipper draws flak

a minute ago
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

2 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

DK on his biggest regret

5 minutes ago
The Family Star

Dil Raju On Family Star

6 minutes ago
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Lok Sabha Elections

7 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

8 minutes ago
TSMC Japan expansion

New grants for TSMC US

9 minutes ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

news

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories

Allu Arjun Birthday

17 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

news

21 minutes ago
Jayaraj Shanmugam

Air India'a appointment

29 minutes ago
EV Charging stations in India

New EV charging stations

33 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

36 minutes ago
Emerging markets' copy

Asian currencies subdued

36 minutes ago
PV Sindhu

Sindhu Co. face challenge

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News5 hours ago

  3. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo