Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Foreign firms' losses from exiting Russia surpass $107 billion amid corporate exodus

The cumulative losses have surged by one third since August last year, underscoring the major financial impact on the corporate world due to Moscow's invasion.

Reported by: Business Desk
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Foreign firms’ losses: The departure of foreign companies from Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine has resulted in over $107 billion in writedowns and lost revenue, according to a Reuters analysis of company filings and statements.

The cumulative losses have surged by one third since August last year, underscoring the major financial impact on the corporate world due to Moscow's invasion. 

Additionally, the sudden withdrawal of Western expertise from Russia's economy has been highlighted.

Ian Massey, Head of Corporate Intelligence, EMEA, at global risk consultancy S-RM, commented on the challenges faced by companies aiming to exit Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and tightening sanctions.

President Vladimir Putin's renewed mandate following a widely condemned re-election victory further signals a trajectory of increased isolation from the West, potentially involving additional asset seizures and political pressure.

The Russian government's demand for substantial discounts on foreign asset sales, along with stringent exit requirements, has led to major markdowns in asset valuations. 

Notable exits this year include Shell, HSBC, Polymetal International, and Yandex, totaling nearly $10 billion at discounts as high as 90 per cent. 

Danone also reported regulatory approvals to dispose of its Russian assets, incurring a total loss of $1.3 billion.

While approximately 1,000 companies have exited Russia, some, like French retailer Auchan and Benetton, continue to operate or have temporarily halted operations in the region.

The escalation of tensions between Western nations and Russia has resulted in notable financial repercussions on both sides. 

Western nations' freezing of assets and Russia's threats of retaliation underscore the complexities and uncertainties faced by multinational corporations operating in the region.

As the exodus of Western expertise continues, concerns grow over the long-term economic impact on Russia, particularly in high-tech industries. 

Sanctions expert Jeremy Zucker noted the reluctance of many firms to return to Russia even after hostilities cease, potentially impairing the country's ability to support certain high-tech production.

Despite the challenges, some companies, including producers of everyday staples and consumer goods, remain in Russia, citing the importance of serving the needs of the local population. 

However, bureaucratic hurdles and sanctions-related restrictions continue to pose obstacles for firms attempting to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

