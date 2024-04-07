×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers as top firms add Rs 1.71 lakh crore in market cap

However, the market cap of six companies within the top 10 pack saw a decline, totalling Rs 78,127.48 crore.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
Market valuation of India's top 10 valued firms, with four companies contributing to a collective increase of Rs 1,71,309.28 crore, reflecting an overall positive sentiment in the equities market. HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the top gainers during this period.

However, the market cap of six companies within the top 10 pack saw a decline, totalling Rs 78,127.48 crore. Reliance Industries, a key index major, accounted for the majority of these losses.

The BSE benchmark index saw a notable rise of 0.81 percent, reaching an all-time high of 74,501.73 on April 4, contributing to the overall fluctuation in market valuations.

Among the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and LIC saw an increase in their market valuation. On the flipside, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever experienced losses.

HDFC Bank and LIC led the gainers, while Reliance Industries faced a decline in its market valuation. Despite the fluctuations, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever in terms of market capitalization.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

