Mukka Proteins IPO: Mangaluru-based fish meal and fish oil exporter Mukka Proteins is all set to debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow, March 7, 2024. Investors eagerly await the listing of Mukka Proteins Limited. Here's a detailed guide on how to check your Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status:

Check Allotment on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

Visit the BSE website by clicking here.

Navigate to the 'Equity' section and select the IPO name from the dropdown menu.

Input your application number and PAN card number.

Click on the 'Search' button to retrieve your allotment status.

Check Allotment on Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited website by clicking here.

Select 'Company Selection' and choose the Mukka Proteins IPO from the list.

Enter your PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, or account number/IFSC associated with your application.

Click on the 'Search' button to access your allotment details.

Latest GMP for Mukka Proteins IPO

As per the latest update, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Mukka Proteins IPO stands at Rs 35, according to Investor Gain. Considering the price band set at Rs 28, the estimated listing price for the IPO is projected to be Rs 63 (upper price limit plus today's GMP), 125 per cent higher than the issue price.

Mukka Proteins IPO Details

Issue Size: The Mukka Proteins IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 224 crore, comprising entirely of fresh issue shares totalling 8 crore.

Issue Timeline: Bidding for the IPO commenced on February 29, 2024, and concluded on March 4, 2024. Allotment was finalised on March 5, 2024.

Price Band: The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share, with a minimum lot size of 535 shares.

Listing Details: Mukka Proteins IPO is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.