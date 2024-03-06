×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

How to check Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide

Investors eagerly await the listing of Mukka Proteins Limited, scheduled for tomorrow, March 7, 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mukka Proteins IPO
Mukka Proteins IPO | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mukka Proteins IPO: Mangaluru-based fish meal and fish oil exporter Mukka Proteins is all set to debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow, March 7, 2024. Investors eagerly await the listing of Mukka Proteins Limited. Here's a detailed guide on how to check your Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status:

Check Allotment on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

  • Visit the BSE website by clicking here.
  • Navigate to the 'Equity' section and select the IPO name from the dropdown menu.
  • Input your application number and PAN card number.
  • Click on the 'Search' button to retrieve your allotment status.

Check Allotment on Cameo Corporate Services Limited

  • Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited website by clicking here.
  • Select 'Company Selection' and choose the Mukka Proteins IPO from the list.
  • Enter your PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, or account number/IFSC associated with your application.
  • Click on the 'Search' button to access your allotment details.

Latest GMP for Mukka Proteins IPO

As per the latest update, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Mukka Proteins IPO stands at Rs 35, according to Investor Gain. Considering the price band set at Rs 28, the estimated listing price for the IPO is projected to be Rs 63 (upper price limit plus today's GMP), 125 per cent higher than the issue price.

Mukka Proteins IPO Details

  • Issue Size: The Mukka Proteins IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 224 crore, comprising entirely of fresh issue shares totalling 8 crore.
  • Issue Timeline: Bidding for the IPO commenced on February 29, 2024, and concluded on March 4, 2024. Allotment was finalised on March 5, 2024.
  • Price Band: The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 26 to Rs 28 per share, with a minimum lot size of 535 shares.
  • Listing Details: Mukka Proteins IPO is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
  • Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.
Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

43 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

43 minutes ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

6 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

18 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo proves he is still a die-hard Madridista by heart

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Hilarious Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby And Pulling

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. China securities regulator pledges protection for small investors

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo