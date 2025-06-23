IT Stocks In Red: Infosys, TCS, & HCL Tech Decline After Accenture Q3 Result

IT major ranging from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro registered loss as much as 3 per cent in trade on Monday, June 23, 2025, after the announcement of Accenture's Q3 results.

The stock price of Infosys slipped the highest by 2.43 per cent on Nifty 50 index. On the other hand, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech dipped as below 2 per cent today.

Even after posting a strong Q3 result, the Ireland-based professional services firm there was indication of heightened level of uncertainty. This has impacted the future outlook of the IT services major amid global cues that place pressure on market indices.

Accenture's revenues during the March-May quarter stood at USD 17.7 billion, higher by 8 per cent in the US Dollars and 7 per cent in local currency. Meanwhile, the operating margins were up 80 basis points (bps) at 16.8 per cent and 40 basis points as against adjusted operating margins.

Weighed down by a sell-off in Accenture shares, the BSE IT index fell as much as 1.5 per cent, with all blue-chip stocks floating in red.

Nifty 50 also declined by as much as 1 per cent during the trade so far as worsening Middle East crisis after the U.S. strike on Iran nuclear facilities spooked investors.

Accenture Q3 results 2025

Accenture posted an 8 per cent year-on-year revenue increase, reaching USD 17.7 billion for the March–May 2025 quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations of USD 17.30 billion.

The growth was fueled by rising demand for the company’s AI-powered services among enterprise clients. The company noted that its quarterly results included a favorable foreign exchange impact of around 0.5 per cent.

Accenture posted earnings per share of USD 3.49, surpassing the projected USD 3.32. The company reported a gross margin of 32.9 per cent for the quarter, slightly down from 33.4 per cent in the same period last year.

The Ireland-based firm revised the lower end of its full-year local currency revenue growth forecast to 6-7 per cent, up from the previous 5-7 per cent range. For the fourth quarter of FY25, it anticipates revenues between USD 17 billion and USD 17.6 billion.

At the end of Q3, Accenture reportedly held a total cash balance of USD 9.6 billion.