LIC Dividend 2025: Insurer Declares Rs 12 Cash Reward For Shareholders In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Record Date

India's largest insurance firm LIC recommends a final dividend of Rs 12/- per share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders.

"The Board has fixed July 25, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members of the Corporation for the proposed final dividend," said LIC in a stock exchange filing.

This comes on the backs of the Mumbai-headquartered insurance major continuing to dominate as the market leader in the insurance business with an overall market share of 57.05 per cent. For the year ended March 31, 2025, LIC had a market share of 37.46 per cent in Individual business and 71.19 per cent in the group business.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,77,82,975 policies were sold in the individual segment during the year ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 2,03,92,973 policies sold during the year ended March 31st, 2024.

LIC's Q4FY25 Result

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday reported a 38 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 19,013 crore in Q4FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 13,763 crore in the year-ago period.

LIC's net premium income in Q4FY25 was Rs 1.47 lakh crore as against Rs 1.52 lakh crore a year ago.

The Profit after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2025 was Rs 48,151 crore as compared to Rs 40,676 crore for the year ended March 31 2024, thereby registering an increase of 18.38 per cent.

The amount of bonus allocated to policyholders is Rs 56,190.24 crore for the financial year 2024-25 as against Rs 52,955.87 crore for the previous financial year 2023-24.

Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & M D, LIC said, “The year 2024-25 was a very exciting and challenging year for our business. First, we have achieved Individual New Business Premium of Rs 62,495 crore, in a single year. Second, our Net VNB for the year is Rs 10,011 crore, i.e. over Rs 10,000 crore for the first time. Third, our VNB margin is steadily on the rise, reaching 17.6 per cent as at 31st March 2025. Fourth, our strategy to increase Non-Par share is further getting consolidated."