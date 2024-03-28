×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

Maruti Suzuki shares rebound after initial dip post-management rejig

The initial 1% dip in Maruti Suzuki's share price was attributed to the announcement of a major rejig in the company's senior management roles.

Reported by: Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit
Maruti Suzuki | Image: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki share price: Maruti Suzuki shares recovered today after an initial dip, rising by 1.18 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 12,659.1. This surge in share price comes in the wake of the company's board of directors approving a high-level reshuffle of senior management roles, effective from the upcoming financial year starting April 1.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said that the company is poised to export 8 lakh cars annually by 2030. Watch the full interview below.

Advertisement

Management reshuffle triggers initial dip

The initial dip in Maruti Suzuki's share price, dropping 1 per cent to Rs 12,385 apiece, was attributed to the announcement of a major rejig in the company's senior management roles. As per the changes, Shashank Srivastava, currently leading the marketing and sales division, will transition to a member of the executive committee, while Partho Banerjee, heading the service division, will take his place. Ram Suresh Akella is set to replace Banerjee as the new head of the service division.

Record market capitalisation amid recall announcement

The dip in share prices occurred despite Maruti Suzuki's recent achievement of scaling a record high of Rs 12,722 on March 27, becoming India's 19th listed company to surpass the Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation mark. Additionally, the company announced a recall of 11,851 units of its Baleno and 4,190 units of its WagonR hatchbacks due to a possible defect, further impacting investor sentiment.

Maruti Suzuki India's board approved several key appointments in its senior management team. Partho Banerjee is slated to take over as the new head of marketing and sales, replacing Shashank Srivastava. Tarun Aggarwal will assume the role of Head of Engineering, succeeding CV Raman. Sandeep Raina will lead Product Planning, and Ram Suresh Akella will head the service division.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a minute ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

2 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

3 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

3 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

6 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

6 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

9 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

12 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

13 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

16 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

19 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

23 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

26 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

27 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

28 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Girl Dies into Pool Pipe

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo