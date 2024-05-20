Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections: Is stock market open today?

Advertisement

Stock market holiday: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the fifth voting phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Mumbai. This marks the second market holiday of the month, aligning with the seven-phase election process, as all six Mumbai constituencies are scheduled for polling on this date.

Earlier this month, the markets were also closed on May 1 to observe Maharashtra Day, which celebrates the establishment of the state of

Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganisation of Indian states.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are being conducted in five phases, with the first four phases occurring on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The final phase is on May 20, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In addition to the market closure, banks in Maharashtra will also be closed on May 20 due to the election.

The phase of voting covers 13 out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

Last session on Dalal Street

The Sensex and Nifty 50, key indicators of the domestic stock market, concluded Saturday's trading session with gains, extending their recent three-day rally driven by fresh foreign investments and favourable global signals. All sectoral indices finished in positive territory, with small and mid-cap indices outperforming the benchmarks.

The last session for Sensex closed at 74,005.94, up by 88.91 points or 0.12 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 reached 22,502.00, rising by 35.90 points or 0.16 per cent. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 increased by 0.51 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 surged by 0.82 per cent. On the same day, the fear gauge index, India VIX, rose by 3.67 per cent.