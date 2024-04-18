Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks have opened Thursday on a positive note, for the first time during the current trading week, amid escalating Middle East tensions and Fed rate cut worries.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 opened 64.45 points higher at 22,212.35 and the thirty-share S&P BSE Sensex opened 239.42 points higher at 73,183.10.

Advertisement

Most of the sectoral indices are trading in green today with Nifty Oil & Gas rising as much as 1.96% during early trade on the back of a fall in crude prices. While Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank are among the major sectoral gainers today, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG declined marginally.

BPCL, HDFC Life, PowerGrid Corporation, Adani Ports are among the top gainers during early trade, and HCL Tech, Nestle India, Titan, Apollo Hospital and Axis Bank are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments refraining from guidance on future rate adjustments have dampened hopes for a near-term cut, a potential negative for emerging markets like India. The ongoing friction between Israel and Iran keeps investors on edge, adding to the risk aversion.