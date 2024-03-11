Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex are primed for a bullish start on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty index anticipated to reach record highs, propelled by sustained domestic inflows. Meanwhile, Asian markets witnessed a subdued opening as investors awaited a crucial US inflation reading.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,639 as of 8:15 am, indicating an opening above Thursday's close of 22,493.55 for the Nifty 50.

Last week, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices surged nearly 0.6 per cent each, extending their winning streak to a fourth consecutive week, marking the longest rally in three months. Notably, both indexes achieved record highs in the preceding two sessions.

Analysts attribute the rally to faster-than-expected macroeconomic growth data, sustained domestic inflows, and optimism regarding policy continuity.

Equity mutual inflows in India soared in February to their highest levels in 23 months, according to data released on Friday, with small-cap stocks leading the charge despite concerns over valuations.

Both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares on Thursday, with FPIs purchasing Rs 7,304 crore (~ $883 million) and DIIs Rs 2,602 crore, respectively.

In anticipation of market-moving data, India's consumer price inflation is projected to have moderated to a four-month low in February, primarily due to easing food prices. The release of this data is scheduled after market hours on Tuesday.

While Asian markets maintained a subdued stance, investors awaited a crucial US inflation reading that could influence the timing of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Stocks to watch

Vedanta : The market regulator issued an administrative warning regarding the publication of information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company.

: The market regulator issued an administrative warning regarding the publication of information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company. GAIL, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation : GAIL, ONGC, and Shell Energy signed a tripartite deal to explore ethane imports.

: GAIL, ONGC, and Shell Energy signed a tripartite deal to explore ethane imports. Interglobe Aviation : Reports indicate that the company's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell airline shares worth $450 million.

: Reports indicate that the company's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell airline shares worth $450 million. Torrent Power: The company secured a letter of award worth Rs 1,540 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution to establish solar PV projects.